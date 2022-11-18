Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $354,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

