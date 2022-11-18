Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

SHOO opened at $33.32 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

