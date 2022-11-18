State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $1.17 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Confluent by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
