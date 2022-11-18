State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $1.17 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Confluent by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 329,775 shares of company stock worth $7,632,999. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

