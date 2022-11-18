State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,750 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,341 shares of company stock worth $7,445,401. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $139.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

