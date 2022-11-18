State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,015. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

