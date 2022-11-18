SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,373 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $299.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

