Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

