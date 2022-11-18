Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

