Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

