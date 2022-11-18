Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

