Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

