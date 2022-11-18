Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

DGX stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

