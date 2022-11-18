Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

