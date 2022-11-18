Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 762,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,105 shares of company stock worth $144,882. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

