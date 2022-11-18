Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PRA Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.