Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,484 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.