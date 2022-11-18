Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Comerica Bank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $978.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CL King decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.