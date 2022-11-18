M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

