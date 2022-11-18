Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advisory Services Network LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

MSFT opened at $241.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

