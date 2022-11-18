Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.61) to GBX 55 ($0.65) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.83) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

About Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.