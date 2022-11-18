Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Rambus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,015. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.