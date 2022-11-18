Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $180,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $24.71.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

