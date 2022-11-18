Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.