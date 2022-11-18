Investors Purchase High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 6,215 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker Stock Up 5.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

