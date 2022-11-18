Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $282.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

