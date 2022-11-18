Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,192 shares of company stock worth $17,256,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

