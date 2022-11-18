Holistic Financial Partners Buys 110 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Apple stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.