Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

