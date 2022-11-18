Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,749 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

