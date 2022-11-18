Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

