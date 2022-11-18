Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

