Brokers Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

