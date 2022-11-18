Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $27.53 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

