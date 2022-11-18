Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

