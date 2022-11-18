Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,919 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 105.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after buying an additional 1,780,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $320.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

