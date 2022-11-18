Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,274 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

ULTA opened at $434.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

