Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

