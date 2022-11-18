AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

About AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Articles

