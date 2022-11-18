Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83,606.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,131 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

