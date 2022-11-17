Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,084 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.56. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

