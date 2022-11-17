Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

