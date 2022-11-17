Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.6% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,917.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,917.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $78,619.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,262,467. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

