Steven Pantelick Sells 60,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.5 %

PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.