Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,616,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,466,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

