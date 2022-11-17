State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,416 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Viasat worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of VSAT opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

