Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

ROST stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

