Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

