Oppenheimer Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.30.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 419.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

