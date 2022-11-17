Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $258,754,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEX LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

