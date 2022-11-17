Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 29,250 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of JOANN worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth $640,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JOANN by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN Announces Dividend

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

